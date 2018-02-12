5 dead in separate road accidents in Odisha

Angul/Nayagarh: At least five persons were killed in two separate road accidents in Angul and Nayagarh districts late last night.

According to reports, three persons were killed when their bike dashed to a tree on roadside at Pattapathar under Thakurgarh police station in Angul district. The deceased have been identified as Kathi Dalei and Paramananda Dalei of Pedipathar village and Kalia of Sindurakala village. The incident took place when the three were returning to Pedipathar from Athamallick.

In another incident, two persons died after a potato-laden truck hit a tree at Kachera Sahi under Fatehgarh police limits in Nayagarh district last night. The driver of the truck absconded following the incident.

The deceased were identified as Tukuna Swain of Jaharkot village and Bijay Patra of Suamadhapi village. The incident occurred on the way to Bahada chhak when the two were returning their homes taking a lift in the truck.

Meanwhile, police have seized the bodies and begun investigation into the incident.