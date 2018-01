Srinagar: At least five people have been killed in an avalanche that hit Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Friday afternoon.

In a rescue operation, two people have been safely evacuated, whereas two more are believed to be trapped.

The avalanche, reportedly, hit a vehicle (passenger taxi) at Sadhna Top in Tangdhar area.

An engineer of the Border Roads Organization (BRO) is also among those who have been killed.