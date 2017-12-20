Headlines

5 BSF jawans injured in road mishap in Koraput

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
BSF jawans

Koraput:  In a tragic incident, at least five BSF jawans were injured after a van they were travelling in overturned at Bandikhar Ghat in Narayanpatna of Koraput district today.

According to reports, a van carrying 15 jawans turned turtle at Bandikhar Ghat when the jawans of 195 Battalion were returning to Laxmipur camp in the district conducting an operation.

All the injured jawans were immediately rushed to the Laxmipur CHC. Later, three of them were shifted to the Koraput District Headquarters Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The Koraput CDMO informed that arrangements were made to shift one of them to Visakhapatnam since he has sustained serious injuries on his head and his condition was deteriorating.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.7K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
1.7K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
Odisha Odisha
1.0K
Headlines

Odisha employees to get death, retirement gratuity

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top