5 BSF jawans injured in road mishap in Koraput

Koraput: In a tragic incident, at least five BSF jawans were injured after a van they were travelling in overturned at Bandikhar Ghat in Narayanpatna of Koraput district today.

According to reports, a van carrying 15 jawans turned turtle at Bandikhar Ghat when the jawans of 195 Battalion were returning to Laxmipur camp in the district conducting an operation.

All the injured jawans were immediately rushed to the Laxmipur CHC. Later, three of them were shifted to the Koraput District Headquarters Hospital as their condition deteriorated.

The Koraput CDMO informed that arrangements were made to shift one of them to Visakhapatnam since he has sustained serious injuries on his head and his condition was deteriorating.