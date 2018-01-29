5 arrested for extorting money in the name of Maoists in Odisha

Rourkela: Birsa police today arrested at least five persons for collecting large sum of extortion money from locals in the name of Maoists.

All the arrested have been identified as residents of the neighbouring Jharkhand State.

According to reports, police conducted raids in the steel city today acting on a tip-off and busted the gang with seizure of a pistol and a number of live cartridges from their possession.

The arrested gang includes two former Maoists who were involved in the attack on a construction camp at Kaliaposh village in Bisra Tehsil on January 23 this year after the owner declined to pay extortion money, informed police.

Police succeeded in reaching the accused after two security guards of the construction camp who had been detained by them divulged details on the gang members. Earlier the guards had given misinformation to police by dubbing the attack to be a Maoist raid.