48-hour ‘Maha Bandh’ Over HC bench hits normal life in Sambalpur

Sambalpur: Normal life was paralysed in Sambalpur on Thursday due to the 48-hour ‘Maha Bandh’ and a ‘rail roko’ agitation called by Central Action Committee (CAC) of All-Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) over the establishment of a permanent High Court bench in western Odisha.

Various lawyers’ associations and socio-cultural organizations of western Odisha have extended their support to the two-day stir.

Shops, various educational institutions, business establishments, and markets have remained closed due to the bandh. The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has also postponed its examination scheduled to be held Thursday.

Meanwhile, irate lawyers also disrupted railway services by halting Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada Intercity train services at Khetrajpur station.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as the agitators staged road blockades by burning tyres. Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on the State Highway-10 and 143 due to the ongoing protest.

However, emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Similarly, the Joint Action Committee constituted by the Bolangir district lawyers’ association has called for a Bolangir bandh on December 3 demanding permanent High Court bench in Western Odisha.