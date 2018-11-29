48-hour ‘Maha Bandh’ Over HC bench hits normal life in Sambalpur

State at Large
By pragativadinewsservice
48-hour ‘Maha Bandh'
12

Sambalpur: Normal life was paralysed in Sambalpur on Thursday due to the 48-hour ‘Maha Bandh’ and a ‘rail roko’ agitation called by Central Action Committee (CAC) of All-Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) over the establishment of a permanent High Court bench in western Odisha.

Various lawyers’ associations and socio-cultural organizations of western Odisha have extended their support to the two-day stir.

Shops, various educational institutions, business establishments, and markets have remained closed due to the bandh. The Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) has also postponed its examination scheduled to be held Thursday.

Related Posts

Couple injured in fire mishap succumb at SCBMCH

Seven cows charred to death in fire mishap in Puri

Two killed, 2 hurt in road mishap

Meanwhile, irate lawyers also disrupted railway services by halting Sambalpur-Puri and Sambalpur-Rayagada Intercity train services at Khetrajpur station.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as the agitators staged road blockades by burning tyres. Hundreds of vehicles were seen stranded on the State Highway-10 and 143 due to the ongoing protest.

However, emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Similarly, the Joint Action Committee constituted by the Bolangir district lawyers’ association has called for a Bolangir bandh on December 3 demanding permanent High Court bench in Western Odisha.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.