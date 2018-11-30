48-hour ‘Maha Bandh’ in western Odisha enters second day

Sambalpur: The 48-hour ‘Maha Bandh’ in western Odisha called by the Central Action Committee (CAC) of All Western Odisha Bar Association (AWOBA) demanding setting up of a permanent bench of the Orissa High Court in the region entered the second day on Friday.

Shops, various educational institutions, business establishments, and markets have remained closed due to the bandh since yesterday. The agitation has thrown the normal life out of gear.

The colleges affiliated to the Biju Patnaik University of Technology (BPUT) in the western region has also postponed its examination scheduled to be held on Thursday.

On the other hand, the cease-work agitation by lawyers in the area since November 19 over the demand has added fuel to the agitation.

Commuters faced a harrowing time as hundreds of vehicles remained stranded on the roads due to the ongoing protest. Sambalpur, Deogarh, Jharsuguda, Sonepur, and Sundargarh were the five districts affected by the agitation.

However, emergency services have been exempted from the purview of the bandh.

Similarly, the Joint Action Committee constituted by the Bolangir district lawyers’ association has called for a Bolangir bandh on December 3 demanding permanent High Court bench in Western Odisha.