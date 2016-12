Cuttack: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik witnessed the air stunts display of air force teams Surya Kiran, Saranga and Akash Ganga by IAF as part of the celebration of Biju Patnaik Birth Centenary Years at Cuttack on Friday.

The Air show was witnessed by a sea of people who thronged the site along Kathjodi coast.

The Saranga Team:

The Surya Kiran show

Akash Ganga aerobatics