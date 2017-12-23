Latest News Update

47 women, minor girl rescued after cops raid two Virender Dev Dikshit ashrams in UP

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Virender Dev Dikshit

Farrukhabad: In the wake of serious allegations leveled against spiritual leader Virender Dev Dikshit’s Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya in Delhi, the police here on Saturday raided two ashrams run by him at Siktarbad and Kampil and rescued 47 women and a minor girl.

The women inmates of the ashrams demanded a search warrant for opening the gates and were also involved in a verbal spat with the police.

Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Tribhuvan Singh said the minor girl, rescued from the Siktarbad ashram, would be produced before a magistrate and her statement would be recorded soon.

The Delhi Commission for Women, along with the police, raided an ashram run by Dixit at Dwarka in the national capital today and rescued five girls.

This came in the wake of raids conducted at the Adhyatmik Vishwa Vidyalaya at Rohini in Delhi on Thursday, where women and girls were kept confined like “animals in a cage”. The ashram was founded by Dixit.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Team India Team India
3.9K
Headlines

See Pics: Team India reaches Bhubaneswar
sex racket sex racket
2.0K
Headlines

Sex racket busted, two actresses arrested from five-star hotels
T20 T20
1.3K
Headlines

IND vs SL, 1st T20I: India bowl out Lanka for 87, register biggest T20I win

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top