45x30 ft flag hoisted at KIIT-KISS campus

Bhubaneswar: When the nation as a whole was busy in celebrating the 68th Republic Day on Thursday, Kalinga Institute of Social Science has brought about a change by hoisting a 45×30 feet Tiranga (National Flag) on a 100 feet monumental flagpole in the city here.

While it is the tallest in the capital city and the second monumental flag by the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) in Odisha, the 207 feet monumental flag holds the tag of the tallest flag in the state, installed at Jindal Steel and Power Limited (JSPL) campus in Angul.

It may be noted here that the monumental flag was hoisted as part of the 13th anniversary celebration of the historic judgment by the Supreme Court of India on January 23, 2004, which stated that hoisting the National Flag is a fundamental right of the citizens of the country.

FFOI President Naveen Jindal during the function said that the intention behind the move is that it will fly atop day and night. At night it will be illuminated with adequate light. He conveyed his greetings to the people of Odisha as well as the people of Bhubaneswar and said that the flag in the KISS campus will keep on instilling a sense of patriotism and prompt everyone to dedicate towards the service of the nation.

KIIT-KISS Founder Achyuta Samanta appreciating the presence of Naveen Jindal at the venue said that the flag was installed as per the rules and regulations and later hopes that in future also , Jindal would hoist further such flags elsewhere in the state.