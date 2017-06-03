45% fall in infiltration after surgical strikes: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi: The security situation in the Kashmir Valley has improved and there has been a decline of 45% in infiltration by terrorists from Pakistan after India conducted surgical strikes, said Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, while addressing media on the completion of three years by the Modi government on Saturday.

The army conducted surgical strikes in September last year to destroy terror launch pads across the Line of Control in Kashmir that resulted in the killing of dozens of terrorists.

“The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved. 368 terrorists have been neutralized between 2014-2017 in Kashmir,” Rajnath said.

The minister said the government would put an end to Pakistan-sponsored terrorism and ensure peace in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to the minister, there had been a 25 per cent reduction in Naxal attacks in 2014-17 as compared to 2011-14 (UPA tenure). He also said three years of NDA government had seen a 42 per cent reduction in deaths in Naxal attacks as compared to last three years of the UPA.