44 homeless reportedly die due to cold in Delhi: Kejriwal targets LG

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today after reports emerged of 44 homeless persons dying in the national capital due to prevailing cold conditions in January first week.
Kejriwal has issued a show cause notice to CEO, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).
Media reporting 44 deaths of homeless due to cold. Am issuing show cause notice to CEO, DUSIB. Negligible deaths last year. This year, LG appointed a useless officer. LG refuses to consult us before appointing officers. How do we run govt like this?
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 8, 2018