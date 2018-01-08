Latest News Update

44 homeless reportedly die due to cold in Delhi: Kejriwal targets LG

Pragativadi News Service
Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal lashed out at Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal today after reports emerged of 44 homeless persons dying in the national capital due to prevailing cold conditions in January first week.

Kejriwal has issued a show cause notice to CEO, Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board (DUSIB).

 

