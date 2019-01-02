All RSBY beneficiaries will be covered under BKKY: Health Minister

Bhubaneswar: All 44,08,070 beneficiaries of Rastriya Swasthya Bima Yojana (RSBY) in Odisha will avail health coverage of Rs 1 lakh under Biju Krushak Kalyan Yojana (BKKY), said Health Minister Pratap Jena.

Speaking at a press conference today, Jena said all 44,08,070 beneficiaries of RSBY were under uncertainty after the scheme was discontinued after the launch of Ayushman Bharat scheme.

“Therefore, the state government has decided to include all the beneficiaries in BKKY to ensure that they would continue to avail the health insurance benefits,” he said.

Last week, Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi held discussion with district collectors and asked them to take steps on priority basis to ensure that all the RSBY beneficiaries will get the BKKY cards.

The beneficiaries have been advised to visit the BKKY kiosks and avail BKKY (stream 2) cards in exchange of their old RSBY cards.