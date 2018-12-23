43 killed, 600 injured in Indonesia Tsunami

Jakarta: A Tsunami caused by volcano has killed at least 43 people and injured nearly 600 in Indonesia, officials said on Sunday. The death toll would likely to increase, officials added.

Reports said hundreds of buildings were destroyed by the surging wave which ravaged beaches.

It occurred in South Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9.30 pm local time (1430 GMT) on Saturday, a national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said.

The Tsunami may have been triggered by an abnormal tidal surge due to a new moon and an underwater landslide following the eruption of Anak Krakatoa.

Authorities said Indonesia’s geological agency was trying to ascertain the exact reason behind the tidal surge.

Panicked residents clutching flashlights and fleeing for higher ground are seen in a video footage posted in the social media by Nugroho.

Indonesian authorities initially claimed the wave was not a Tsunami and urged the public not to panic.

Media reports said the wave swamped parts of the coast around the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra island.

Pandeglang district bore the brunt of Tsunami where 33 people died and 491 people were injured.