42,058 km road completed under PMGSY

Bhubaneswar: Around 42,058 km of road has been completed under the PMGSY connecting 13,063 habitations under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Odisha so far, said an official on Thursday.

Odisha is a lead performer in implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY), remarked Union Rural Development Secretary Amarjit Sinha at a high-level review meeting held at the State Secretariat here under the chairmanship of Chief Secretary Aditya Prasad Padhi on Thursday.

Field level work is going on in full swing for completion of another 14,800 km of road that will connect more 3,492 habitations, the official said.

Reviewing the progress during the current year, Amarjit Sinha suggested enhancing the road construction target to 10,000 km in 2017-18.

Earlier, the target was set to construct 7,000 km of road connecting 2,800 habitations. As of now, more than 2,100 km of road have been completed.

Padhi directed officials to submit the balance DPRs against all feasible projects within 15 days.

PMGSY is being implemented with fund support from both the Central and state government on 60:40 basis.