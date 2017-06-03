42 –year-old Bihar class 12 topper, Ganesh Kumar arrested

Patna: After two days of controversy over the Arts topper of the Class XII examination, the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) on Friday removed Ganesh Kumar’s name from the list for allegedly hiding his age. Ganesh, who was called to the BSEB office, has been arrested.

The Bihar School Examination Board has also lodged a case against him for concealing his age. Kumar, who had claimed to be 24, is actually 42 and the father of two children, Board chairman Anand Kishor said.

Last year, Rubi Rai made the headlines after she said “political science” is about cooking. This time, Kumar, the topper in humanities, stumbled over queries posed by the media on music, in which he scored 65 out of 70 in practicals.

Kumar, who topped Class XII boards in humanities stream, shockingly said singer Lata Mangeshkar is known as ‘Maithili Kokila’, a title bestowed on folk singer Sharda Sinha, who is from Samastipur, where his school is situated.

He also seemed to have a difficult time explaining ‘sur’, ‘taal’ and ‘matra’.