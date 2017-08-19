42 arrested for ransacking Dhamra port

Bhadrak: At least 42 persons were arrested by the Bhadrak police in connection with ransacking of Dhamra port on Tuesday following the death of three labourers in an accident inside the port.

Bhadrak SP Anup Kumar Sahu said the accused arrested on Friday are residents of nearby areas of the port that comes under Bansada police station. The police arrested them on charges of rioting, looting, arson and attempt to murder. These people had torched main gate, offices and vehicles of the port. They had also heckled Subrat Tripathy, CEO of Dhamra Port Company Limited (DPCL), he added.

Seven platoons of police force have been deployed in the port to maintain peace. “Port is limping back to normal. We have kept close watch on the port and its nearby areas,” said Sahoo.

Leaders of six trade unions, who had visited the port on Thursday, told mediapersons here that the port did not follow the standard operating procedure of safety as a result of which three labourers died and three others got injured after a part of coal heap collapsed on them.