Over 40,000 persons detected with HIV in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: As many as 42,998 persons were detected with HIV positive in Odisha, out of which 2,277 were women, a report by Odisha State AIDS Control Society revealed.

While Odisha registered 3,479 new cases in 2013, 3,357 in 2014, 3,066 in 2015 and 3,369 in 2016.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik’s home district Ganjam topped the list with 14,387 HIV/AIDS infected persons so far. This year, 802 new cases were added, out of which the number of pregnant women infected with the deadly virus was 47.

The survey report ahead of World AIDS Day, December 1, shows that the number is rising in the district every year despite awareness programme and campaign by the government.

While the number is decreasing slowly in the country, which registers 2.39 million cases so far, the rise in the number in Ganjam raises a big concern.

According to the report, the highest number of persons infected with HIV positive was between the age group 25-49.

The chief reason behind the growing number of HIV/AIDS patients is unsafe sex.

Besides, use of non-sterilized syringe and homosexuality are the other reasons for the spread of the disease.