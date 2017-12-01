Crime

40 kg ganja seized, 3 arrested in Odisha capital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
ganja

Bhubaneswar: The Special Squad of Commissionerate Police and Sahid Nagar police conducted a joint raid last night and seized around 40 kg ganja from Saheed Nagar area in Odisha capital with the arrest of three peddlers.

The force also seized one mouser, Rs 70,000 and two cars.

The arrested peddlers have been identified as Basudev Parida of Khurda and his accomplices S Manoj and S K Mohan of Karnataka State.

Acting on a tip-off, the police chased two cars bearing registration numbers OR 02 AZ 3773 and OD 33F 8200 and busted the illegal drug trafficking racket in the city.

Police are quizzing the arrested peddlers to trace other members of the racket.

Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

suicide suicide
1.2K
Headlines

DAV business school girl ends life in hostel
opsc opsc
1.0K
Headlines

OPSC issues notification for Civil Services preliminary exam
sikshya sahayaks sikshya sahayaks
918
Headlines

Minimum qualification of sikshya sahayaks, junior clerks upgraded

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top