40 more die in UP due to cold wave

Lucknow: Cold wave continued in most parts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. More than 40 persons were reported dead in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 143 so far.
A dozen trains were cancelled due to poor visibility which also leads to delays.
Visibility in many areas dropped to 15-20 metres, the Met said.
Meerut was the coldest in the state at 2.9 degrees Celsius. Lucknow recorded a temperature of 4.8. The Met said the intense cold wave was due to a western disturbance.
The Regional Met Office has forecast cold wave conditions would continue for some more days. It was likely to become better only after Monday.