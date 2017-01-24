4 yr old girl raped: 2 minors held

Rourkela: The police on Sunday have arrested two minor boys for brutally gang raping a four-year-old girl here in the steel city.

As per reports, at around 7:30 pm in the evening, the minor girl of Sector-6 area of the city was playing with her friends on Saturday. The two boys of the area aged 14 and 16 years lured her promising to give her chocolate and took her to Cheap Type market in Block-B of Sector-6 , which was deserted due to the weekly off day. One of the boy who was working in a tent house in the market had the key of a shop. The two boys locked the girl inside the tent house and raped her for around an hour taking turns and turning deaf ears to her screaming.

The girl was later freed with threatening not to disclose the incident to anybody else. Meanwhile, when the victim reached home crying and frightened, the family members asked if anything is wrong with her. Later, she narrated the entire incident which she had undergone.

The family filed a complaint at the Sector-7 police station on Sunday. During the interrogation the duo confessed their crime. The accused were then produced in the juvenile court on Monday.