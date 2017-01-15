4-year old minor gang raped: 3 accused arrested

Mumbai: Police have arrested three out of four men for the gang-rape and murder of a four-year-old girl in Bhayander area of the city. Four men, who are reportedly in their 20s gang-raped a minor and buried the body in a ‘nullah’ in Bhayander on Thursday. The accused men has been booked for gang-rape (IPC section 376 D) kidnapping and murder while the fourth accused is absconding.
The four-year old Bhayander girl went missing while playing outside her chawl on Monday. As per police reports, a police team, including crime branch officers carried out search to nab the killers. After investigation, police informed that the four men were drug addicts and were known to loiter in the locality.
As per sources, the little girl stayed with her parents in Azad Nagar, Golden Nest, Bhayander (east). As soon as the news of her missing was known to the family members, they launched a search along with the police. The autopsy conducted at the J J hospital confirmed that the child was sexually abused.
A kidnapping case was filed with the Navghar police following the missing of the little girl. As per reports, the minor’s body was found in a secluded riverbed behind the Golden Nest Complex on Thursday. Her body was buried in muck but her limbs were visible.
As per police sources, the main accused took the child to the secluded spot where the three others were waiting and then later gagged her mouth and raped her. As the girl began crying, the main accused assaulted her with a sharp weapon on the head when the minor collapsed and died. Knowing that they have committed a heinous crime, the four men then carried her body to the ‘nullah’ and covered the body.