4-year-old girl raped by uncle in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: Sexual assault on minor girls by their acquaintances has assumed alarming proportion in the state with yet another case being reported from Kendrapara district.

Reportedly, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by her uncle in Rajkanika area of the district on April 24. The matter came to light after the family members of the victim lodged an FIR at Rajkanika police station on Sunday.

According to sources, the accused took the girl to a nearby bamboo bush finding her alone and raped her. Her mother has alleged that the accused threatened them to settle the matter without involving police.

Acting on the complaint, police have started investigation into the incident.

