4-year-old girl raped by juvenile in Kendrapara

Kendrapara: In yet another incident of sexual assault against minors, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a juvenile at Mahakalpada in Kendrapara district on Friday.

The incident came to fore after the victim’s family members lodged a complaint with the Marsaghai police today.

According to sources, the incident took place on Friday when the girl had gone to a nearby village with her family members to see Hanuman Yajna and had food at the feast organised there.

Find her alone, the 14-year-old accused took her to a isolated place and allegedly raped her.

The girl was later rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Reportedly, the family tried to solve the matter in the village itself, failing which they approached the police today and lodged a complaint in connection with the incident.

“On Friday, she had gone to see the Hanuman Yajna at around 7.30 pm. The accused took her to an isolated place finding her alone and raped her. We took her to a nearby hospital. The matter could not be solved in the village and were approached the police”, said a family member.