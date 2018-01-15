4-year-old girl raped in Bolangir, accused at large

Bolangir: In yet another heinous crime, a four-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man at Patnagarh in Bolangir district on Sunday.

According to reports, the accused identified as Fesan Meher lured the girl on the pretext of giving her chocolate and took her to a isolated place following which he raped the girl and fled the spot.

The girl was later rescued by her family members and admitted to Patnagarh hospital in critical condition. The victim’s family members have lodged a complaint at the local police station.

Acting on basis of the complaint, the police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused and started an investigation into the incident.