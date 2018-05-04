4-year-old girl branded with hot iron in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a tragic incident, a four-year-old girl was allegedly branded with a hot iron on Thursday night at Sriram Nagar under Bada Bazaar police limits in Ganjam district.

The victim was admitted to MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur with injuries on her face and hands.

According to reports, the accused identified as Runa Gauda branded his adopted girl with a red hot iron for not obeying him.

The matter came to the light after a neighbour noticed the child with injuries and immediately informed the local corporator. The minor was rescued by police and admitted to the hospital.

The accused had adopted the child from one of his relatives to stay with her daughter and accompany her.

Gauda has been detained at Bada Bazaar police station for interrogation.