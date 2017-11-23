4-year-old boy booked for allegedly raping classmate in Delhi

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, a four-year-old boy allegedly raped her classmate on the premises of Delhi’s Maxfort School in Dwarka, reports said on Thursday.

According to the FIR filed by her parents, the four-year-old girl had complained of pain in her private parts after coming back from school on Friday, last week, but the mother thought it was just “one of her tantrums.”

Hours after the girl continued to complain of the constant pain, she started crying, she broke her silence on the assault.

According to the parents, she narrated her ordeal that took place during the school hours, saying a boy of her class opened her pants and put his finger inside her private parts. The girl tried pushing him away but to no avail, and could not ask for help as no staff member was around.

The case has been lodged against the boy, who is likely to be the youngest accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376 of IPS.

In the FIR, the child’s mother stated that she complained to the schoolteacher through a text message that night and informed the school again on Saturday, but the authorities reportedly did not help and asked the mother to file a written complaint on Monday.

After the doctors at Rockland Hospital examined the victim and confirmed it to be a case of sexual assault, the parents lodged a complaint at the Dwarka Police Station.