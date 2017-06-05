Headlines

4 terrorists killed while trying to attack CRPF camp in J&K

Pragativadi News Service
Srinagar: Four terrorists were killed on Monday morning in retaliatory fire by security forces as they attempted to attack a CRPF camp at Sumbal in Bandipora district of Jammu and Kashmir.

The heavily armed militants tried to enter the camp of 45 Battalion CRPF at Sumbal in Bandipora at around 3.45am by opening fire at the sentry post. They threw grenades and opened fire at the sentry post, a police official said.

“Four militants were killed in the retaliatory firing and the suicide attack was foiled,” the official said. Their bodies were recovered along with four AK rifles, one UGL, UBGL grenades and hand grenades.

