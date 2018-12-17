4 killed, 3 injured in road mishap in Bihar

Katihar: In a tragic incident four persons were killed and three severely injured when a lorry collided with a car and then rammed into a tea stall in Katihar district of Bihar on Monday.

Kursela Police Station SHO Chittaranjan Kumar said the mishap occurred when the urea-laden truck hit the car on NH 31. Then it veered to the roadside stall.

Two persons of a family, who were travelling in the car, died on the spot while two others of the same family were injured, he said.

The tea seller of the roadside shop died on the spot while another person, standing at the tea shop, was seriously injured, the SHO said. The driver of the car was also among the deceased, the SHO said.