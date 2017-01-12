4 hard core dacoits arrested: Dacoity plan foiled

Cuttack: The police have arrested four persons here on Wednesday while they were plotting plan to rob a jewellery shop at Nayasarak in the city.

The accused were identified as Ajay Samal(35) alias Hadu from Jobra Malharsahi under Malgodown police limits, Ashis Ballav Das(27) of Matha SAhi under Purighat police limits, Dibyashakti Behera(24) of Rajabagicha and Satyajit Sahu(23) of Talatelengana Bazaar.

On their arrest, police have seized a 7.65 mm pistol, two rounds of live bullets, 6 cell phones, a few sharp edged weapons and a TVS Apache motorcycle (OD-05-Q-8310) from their possession.

Acting on a tip off, the police raided the spot and nabbed the miscreants while they were planning for the robbery at a deserted place near Nayasarak under Purighat police limits late on Tuesday night.

Purighat Inspector Tapas Pradhan has said all the accused have criminal records against them.There are at least six cases and five non-bailable warrants (NBWs) against Ajay with the Malgodown police. Ashis has 12 cases registered against him with the Purighat and Beach police in Puri, six cases were registered against Dibyashakti with Markatnagar police and one case is pending against Satyajit with Khandagiri police in Bhubaneswar.

A case has been registered in this connection and the accused were produced in a court here on Wednesday .