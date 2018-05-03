4 feared drowned fishermen rescued from Chilika

Puri: Four fishermen were rescued today after a frantic night-long search, who were feared drowned after their boat capsized in Chilika lake late on Wednesday night.

According to reports, the fishermen belonging to Kaudikhunti village under Kanas block had ventured deep into the lake for fishing.

However, Nor’wester rains started lashing at around 11 pm and the boat they were boarded developed mechanical glitch and began to sink.

On getting information, fire brigade personnel along with locals rushed to the spot and launched a rescue operation.

The fishermen in the boat were feared drowned. But, after a frantic search, the officials managed to trace all the four today.