4 CRPF Jawans killed after colleague open fires at them In Chhattisgarh

Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and another injured after one of their fellow personnel opened fire at a camp in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in Bijapur’s Basaguda CRPF 168 Battalion Camp when CRPF trooper Sanant Kumar fired at his colleagues following a scuffle.

At least five CRPF personnel sustained bullet injuries during the firing out of which four succumbed to injuries. One CRPF personnel received serious injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.

Kumar has been taken into custody and has been handed over to the police.