Headlines

4 CRPF Jawans killed after colleague open fires at them In Chhattisgarh

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
jawans killed

Raipur: In a tragic incident, at least four jawans of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) were killed and another injured after one of their fellow personnel opened fire at a camp in Chhattisgarh on Saturday.

According to initial reports, the incident took place in Bijapur’s Basaguda CRPF 168 Battalion Camp when CRPF trooper Sanant Kumar fired at his colleagues following a scuffle.

At least five CRPF personnel sustained bullet injuries during the firing out of which four succumbed to injuries. One CRPF personnel received serious injuries and is said to be in a critical condition.

Kumar has been taken into custody and has been handed over to the police.

Related Items:, ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

Zeena Samal Zeena Samal
6.9K
Entertainment

More pics from inside Zeena and Rudra’s reception party
Arindam Roy Arindam Roy
5.9K
Entertainment

See pics: First Happy Marriage Anniversary of Arindam and Anupa
Odia actress Odia actress
5.8K
Entertainment

See Pics: Zeena to tie knot with Rudra today

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top