Srinagar: Four policemen were killed in Jammu and Kashmir’s Sopore on Saturday in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast.

Two policemen are also reported to have sustained severe injuries following the blast.

Pained to hear that four policeman have been killed in an IED explosion in Sopore. My deepest condolences to their families. — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) January 6, 2018

More details are awaited.