4 children sold by mother in Odisha capital; one rescued

Pragativadi News Service
children sold

Bhubaneswar: Ruchika childline and Nayapalli police today conducted a joint raid at Salia Sahi basti in Odisha capital and rescued a three-month-old kid.

According to reports, a complaint was filed at the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) regarding selling of four children by their mother few months ago.

Based on the complaint, the joint raid was conducted today in which one of the four children who were allegedly sold by their mother few months ago was rescued.

However, the whereabouts of the other three children are yet to be established.

“The woman from Mayurbhanj district was staying here near my house and gave me this three-month-old child around 50 days ago. The woman said that she cannot look after them due to poverty,” said the woman from Kandhmal district who had bought the baby.

Police have launched a probe to trace the absconding woman and the three other children.

