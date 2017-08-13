PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

4 children die as wall collapses in UP

Sitapur: Four children died and two others were critically injured when a wall they were playing close to, collapsed, the police said on Sunday.

The incident took place on Saturday evening in Rasoolpur village in the Sadarpur area in this district, they said.

The deceased have been identified as Ramashankar (10), Aman (8), Vandana (7) and Gauri (7).

The injured children rushed to a hospital, where their condition was stated to be serious, the police said.

The bodies of deceased have been sent for post-mortem.

