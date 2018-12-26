4.8-magnitude quake jolts Sicily

Palermo (Italy): A quake with a magnitude of 4.8 on the Richter scale has hit Sicily around Europe’s most active volcano Mount Etna on Wednesday.

Reports said at least two persons were injured.

The earthquake struck at 3.19 a.m. near Viagrande, the BBC reported.

Italian media reported that the tremor sent shockwaves among the residents as many ran out onto the streets.

Fresh tremors were felt just two days after Mount Etna erupted on Monday, officials said.

Buildings shook in Catania, a port city with more than three lakh people.

Media reports said volcanic ash had covered nearby villages. Flights to and from Catania airport had to be halted temporarily.