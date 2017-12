Dehradun: A 4.7 magnitude earthquake hit Uttarakhand’s Rudraprayag area on Thursday. According to the Indian Meteorological Department, the epicentre of the earthquake was in Chamoli.

Tremors were felt in Rudraprayag around 4:47 PM today. The tremors that lasted for 12 seconds forced the people to step out of their houses, according to sources.

No casualty or loss of properties has been reported.