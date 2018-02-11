International

4.7 magnitude earthquake hits South Korea’s Daegu city

Daegu: An earthquake measuring 4.7 on the Richter Scale struck South Korea’s Daegu city on Sunday morning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquake struck about seven km northwest of Hoko. The quake hit at a depth of around 10 km.

However, no casualties or loss of properties has been reported so far.

This comes after last week’s Taiwan earthquake which reportedly claimed 14 lives and wounded over 260.

Taiwan is located in the Ring of Fire, an area in the basin of the Pacific Ocean, which is vulnerable to frequent earthquakes and volcanic eruptions.

 

