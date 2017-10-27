PRAGATIVADI:LEADING ODIA DAILY

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla: An earthquake measuring 4.4 on the Richter scale was recorded in the Mandi region of Himachal Pradesh on Friday, an official said in Shimla. No loss of life or damage to property was reported.

The tremors were recorded at 8.07 am, with its epicentre in the Mandi region, Meteorological Office Director Manmohan Singh said.

On October 2, another mild earthquake was recorded in the Chamba region.

The state had suffered the most devastating quake in 1905 in the Kangra Valley, killing over 20,000 people.

