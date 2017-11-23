3rd Konark International Cyclothon to begin from December 23 with Pedal preserve nature theme

Bhubaneswar: The much awaited Konark International Cyclothon team announced date of 3rd Konark International Cyclothon. 3rd Konark International Cyclothon will start from 23rd December 2017 and will conclude at Koraput. This year theme of the Konark International Cyclothon is “Pedal preserve nature”.

This was announced by KIC and Roots of Odisha Foundation, Founder and Director Sudhir Dash. Mr Dash said Konark International Cyclothon will start on 23rd December, 2017 with unique Moto and enlarged perspective. Come 23rd December 2017 with chilled winter 1000 of cyclist will participate in the Konark International cyclothon from Konark to Satapada. Out of which 20 cyclists mentored by 5 NGOs will go on the 6 days cycling expedition from Konark to Koraput.

This visit to Chillika, Chandragiri and the sabra khetra of Koraput is a mesmerising treat to our participant says an excited Sudhir Dash.

“ROOTS OF ODISHA FOUNDATION in association with CRESPAI (Confederation of Renewable Energy Service Providers And Industries) will host the 3rd Edition of Konark International Cyclothon with the legal support from various participating NGOs such as Mission Odisha, SELAR Society for ethical Legal Action and Reforms), Prerna etc,” said Dash .

The Participating NGOs and their sponsored participant will create environmental awareness promote social causes.

While Mission Odisha will sponsor 5 of their brigades to spread the awareness against Tobacco consumption (Tobacco causes cancer), CRESPAI will spread the message of Save Fuel, Save Environment and Lead a Healthy Life. This edition of the KIC will offer wholesome thrills and throw challenges to the participants in terms of various activities enroute such as;

– Beach cleaning at Satapada.

– Ecological orientation to fisherman

– Awareness programme at School and education institution on the way

– Community engagement with local leaders.

– Visit and environmental awareness and briefing and orientation of the mission

– Debates / deliberation on climate change

– Say no to plastic and plant a tree campaigning

– campaigning on biodegradable waste and its management

– Safe animals, save tree, save environment campaign

– Cycle to work and healthy lifestyle

– Surprise visit Santa on Cycle (Christmas)

– Conclusion ceremony, Certificate distribution, felicitation at Koraput.

Calendar & Route map

Date From-To Track (Route)

23rd December Konark-Satapada Konark-Puri-Satapada

24th December Satapada-Chhatrapur Satapada-Malud-Palur-Humma-Chhatrapur

25th December Chhatrapur-Taptapani Chhatrapur-Berhampur-Podamari-Taptapani

26th December Taptapani-Padmapur Taptapani-Mohana-Nalaghat-Padmapur

27th December Padmapur-Guma Padmapur-Gumuda-JK Pur-Rayagada-Guma

28th Decmber Guma-Koraput Guma-Laxmipur-Kakirguma-Koraput

29th December Local Visit, Sight seeing trip to Machhkund

While most cities in India fight Pollution and are worst affected due to Climate Change, Odisha has its unique demographic beauty. We should count our blessings and preserve our nature. This year KIC will cover the Coastal Line and the beautiful green mountain terrain of the eastern ghat showcasing the serene beauty of Odisha.