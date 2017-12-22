3,615 industrial units in portal ‘GO SWIFT’ fold

Bhubaneswar: The ‘Go Swift’ (Government of Odisha Single Window Investor Facilitation and Tracking) portal has received an overwhelming response and 3,615 industrial units have come into its fold in just 30 days of its launch.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had launched the portal for industries on November 16, 2017 and ever since, Odisha made a landmark development from a pre-dominantly paper based system to an end-to-end online system for all major clearances and support sought by industrial units during the entire investment lifecycle of their projects.

Speaking at a Press conference organized alongside the Workshop on GO-SWIFT, to apprise industry associations of the unique features of the portal, Minister Industries Niranjan Pujari said, “GO SWIFT is first-of-its-kind portal by any State in the country and I would encourage all companies from and outside Odisha to take benefit of the same. Going into the next year, we will be introducing more progressive reforms as well as intensify our investor reach out activities within the country and outside. As per ASSOCHAM, we have the highest implementation rate of industrial projects amongst all States in the country.”

Using GO SWIFT, new industrial units can obtain all necessary information regarding investible projects, applicable incentives and clearances required through an interactive tool called Info-Wizard. Further, units can select suitable industrial land on a Geographic Information System (GIS) based platform, GO PLUS (Government of Odisha – Portal for Land Use and Services). The GO SWIFT also facilitates online approval from the Single Window Authority and land allotment from Idco. Industrial units can apply, make payment, track the status of their applications and obtain approvals for 32 G2B services from 15 State Government departments. The Industries Department is in the process of bringing more services under the ambit of GO SWIFT.

Existing industrial units in the State can also apply to regulatory agencies for renewal of licences, take advantage of risk-based synchronized inspections using GO SMILE (Government of Odisha – Synchronized Mechanism for Inspection of Licenced Enterprises), avail post land allotment services from Idco using APAA (Automated Post Allotment Application), resolve issues with Government departments using State Project Monitoring Group (SPMG) Portal and dovetail CSR activities with the developmental goals of the State using GO CARE (Government of Odisha – CSR Administration and Responsive Engagement). New and existing industrial units can also apply for applicable incentives and get sanctions under the Industrial Policy Resolution (IPR) 2015 using GO SWIFT.

Principal Secretary, Industries Sanjeev Chopra was present.