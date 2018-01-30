36 killed as bus falls into canal in West Bengal’s Murshidabad

Kolkata: At least 36 people were killed after a packed bus crashed through the railing of a bridge and fell into a canal in West Bengal’s Murshidabad district on Monday morning.

The accident occurred at Balirghat under the Daulatabad police station area around 6 am when the North Bengal State Transport Corporation (NBSTC) bus was going from Shikarpur in Nadia district to Malda, police said.

“Bus has been lifted, total 36 dead bodies were fished out. For the time being, we have wind up the rescue operation but search will be carried out again tomorrow “, SP Murshidabad Mukesh Kumar told reporters.

As per officials the death includes two children.

Alleging delay in rescue operations, angry local people set a police vehicle on fire and vandalised two others. Police lobbed tear gas shells and also resorted to lathicharge to control the situation.

Terming the incident as “sad”, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin of the deceased.