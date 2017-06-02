36 die in Philippines Casino attack

Manila: At least 36 people died after a gunman burst into a Manila casino, firing shots and setting gaming tables alight on Friday, sources said.

Many of the dead suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee choking smoke at the complex, as per sources.

Earlier police said more than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape. The only gunshot wound was to a guard at the complex, who accidentally shot himself when the suspect entered the room.

