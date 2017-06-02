Headlines

36 die in Philippines Casino attack

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
Philippines

Manila:  At least 36 people died after a gunman burst into a Manila casino, firing shots and setting gaming tables alight on Friday, sources said.

Many of the dead suffocated in the chaos as guests and staff tried to flee choking smoke at the complex, as per sources.

Earlier police said more than 70 people suffered mostly minor injuries in the stampede to escape. The only gunshot wound was to a guard at the complex, who accidentally shot himself when the suspect entered the room.

Thousands of residents have fled the city, and at least 140 people have been reported killed there since the siege began last week.

Related Items:,
Comments

Most Popular

Dean Dean
10.6K
Headlines

ITER Placement Dean admits involvement of racket in placement scam
private bus private bus
4.3K
Headlines

Private bus catches fire on BBSR-CTC road, all passengers safe
intensify intensify
2.7K
Headlines

Cyclone Mora to intensify further, Collectors of 4 districts asked to stay alert
cyclonic storm cyclonic storm
1.9K
Headlines

Mora, cyclonic storm to trigger rain, thundershowers in State
Sarathi Sarathi
1.8K
State at Large

Tension prevailed in Pipal over Sarathi satsang
To Top