Mihir Das, Anu Choudhury to join BJP fold tomorrow

Bhubaneswar: Veteran Odia actor Mihir Das and actress Anu Choudhury are all set to join the BJP fold tomorrow here at party headquarters in presence of Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra, informed party spokesperson Pitambar Acharya today.

Besides, former Satyabadi MLA Ramaranjan Baliarsingh, who had recently resigned from the primary membership of BJD, will also join the saffron party at ‘Mishran Parva’, the party is organizing for the same in the afternoon tomorrow.

Reacting on his jointing to the saffron fold Das said “The development in the country by the Narendra Modi-led government is quite visible which inclined me to the BJP. I am willing to join the BJP and work for development”.

Choudhury said, “I am inspired by the ideology of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and want to contribute towards the development of my state as well as the country by joining the BJP.