Bhubaneswar: As many as 350 small investors, who were duped by various chit fund companies in Balasore district, got their money back on the first day of the refund process.

A total of 1096 small investors in the district will get their money back.

A sum of Rs 12.48 lakh has been distributed among 200 depositors. The refund money was directly deposited into the bank accounts of the investors.

District collector Ramesh Chandra Rout is directly supervising the refund process, sources said.