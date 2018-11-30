35 mobile phones seized, 9 arrested in Bhubaneswar

Twin CityCrime
By pragativadinewsservice
35 mobile phones seized
10

Bhubaneswar: The special squad of the Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested nine persons belonging to three different snatching gangs and seized 35 mobile phones from their possession.

While the special squad arrested two persons and seized 23 phones from them, Badagada police and Khandagiri police arrested seven persons and 12 cell phones were recovered from them.

Related Posts

Rs 7 lakh looted from cash van in Paradip

Nabarangpur SP transferred to state police headquarters

Two mining mafia held in Keonjhar, trucks seized

Besides, four motorcycles were also seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

The arrested were made in connection with cases lodged at Laxmisagar, Badagada and Jatni police stations, the police officials said.

pragativadinewsservice
You might also like More from author

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.