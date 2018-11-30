35 mobile phones seized, 9 arrested in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: The special squad of the Commissionerate Police on Friday arrested nine persons belonging to three different snatching gangs and seized 35 mobile phones from their possession.

While the special squad arrested two persons and seized 23 phones from them, Badagada police and Khandagiri police arrested seven persons and 12 cell phones were recovered from them.

Besides, four motorcycles were also seized from the possession of the arrested persons.

The arrested were made in connection with cases lodged at Laxmisagar, Badagada and Jatni police stations, the police officials said.