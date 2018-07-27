35 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, two held

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Cuttack Flying Squad and Bhubaneswar Excise department conducted a raid at Haladipadia Basti under Laxmisagar police limits today and arrested two persons in connection with brown sugar smuggling.

The arrested persons were identified as Judhistira Behera, 50, and Bhabani Behera, both residents of Haladipadia. Police has seized 35 grams of brown sugar from them which costs around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Similarly the special squad also raided an illegal liquor unit at Nilachakra Nagar in Salia Sahi basti and arrested three persons involved in the illegal trade.

The accused were identified as Siba Reddy, Sunder Mohan Hembram and Dhananjaya Hembram. The police also seized a huge cache of illegal liquor from the spot.