Crime

35 grams of brown sugar seized in Bhubaneswar, two held

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
arrest

Bhubaneswar: A joint team of Cuttack Flying Squad and Bhubaneswar Excise department conducted a raid at Haladipadia Basti under Laxmisagar police limits today and arrested two persons in connection with brown sugar smuggling.

The arrested persons were identified as Judhistira Behera, 50, and Bhabani Behera, both residents of Haladipadia. Police has seized 35 grams of brown sugar from them which costs around Rs 3.5 lakh.

Similarly the special squad also raided an illegal liquor unit at Nilachakra Nagar in Salia Sahi basti and arrested three persons involved in the illegal trade.

The accused were identified as Siba Reddy, Sunder Mohan Hembram and Dhananjaya Hembram. The police also seized a huge cache of illegal liquor from the spot.

Related Items:

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

central bureau of investigation central bureau of investigation
1.5K
Headlines

CBI files chargesheet against Samruddha Jeevan directors in Rs 3.4 Cr ponzi scam
Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral
1.3K
Headlines

Four held for making couple’s intimate video viral
1.2K
Headlines

Youth hangs self with girlfriend’s scarf in Bhubaneswar
To Top