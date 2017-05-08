34,000 students of Odisha appeared NEET

Bhubaneswar: About 34,000 aspirants from Odisha appeared at the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Examinations held on Sunday in the cities of Bhubaneswar, Berhampur and Rourkela in the State.

As per the direction of the Supreme Court, the national level entrance exam is being conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) for admissions into medical and dental courses.

Nearly 10 lakh students across the country are appearing for the entrance test this year.

The examinations began amid strict supervision and security. However, most of the students expressed to have fared well and hoped for a good result in the entrance examinations. Besides, for the first time students from the State got an opportunity to take the test in Odia language. The NEET result is scheduled to be declared on June 8, 2017.