34 gold bars seized from a passenger at BPIA in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: Officials of Air Intelligence Unit of Customs at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) today seized 34 gold bars from a person.

According to reports, acting on spot intelligence, the officials intercepted a man and seized 34 smuggled gold bars from his possession.

The man hailing from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu had kept the gold bars in a toolbox.

The 34 smuggled gold bars, which were recovered during the search of his body and personal baggage, is said to weigh 661.53 gram and valued at Rs 19.46 lakh.

Out of 34 smuggled gold bars, 33 were kept concealed inside the handles of 33 pieces of screwdrivers (specially made for the purpose) while one piece of rectangular yellow metal wrapped with black adhesive taes in capsule form was recovered from his possession.

The man had arrived from Kuala Lumpur by AirAsia flight AK-31. Further investigation is underway, said sources at the airport.