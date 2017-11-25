Headlines

33 trains delayed due to low visibility in national capital

Pragativadi News Service
Posted on
trains delayed

New Delhi: As many as 33 trains were delayed while five others were rescheduled and three others have been cancelled on Saturday due to low visibility and operational reasons in the national capital.

Earlier last week, there were reports of excessive smog in the city which affected railway and flight services.

Around 100 arrivals and a number of departures were delayed as visibility was too low during early hours and later in the evening. The operations of a number of trains were also affected, with the adverse weather leaving several stranded at railway stations. Trains were delayed, rescheduled and even cancelled owing to heavy smog that enveloped the national capital.

In the same week, while at least 64 trains were delayed, several other were also rescheduled and cancelled.

Related Items:, , ,

Recommended for you

Comments

Most Popular

KIIT KIIT
2.9K
Headlines

KIIT varsity in QS BRICS University Rankings
Chilika Chilika
1.6K
Headlines

Feathered guests arrive at Chilika in Odisha
bachelor party bachelor party
1.2K
Headlines

Puri hotel bachelor party was illegal: Puri SP

Follow us on

Archives

Subscribe Our News

Enter Your Email Address

Copyright © 2016 Pragativadi. Powered by 4u Software Solutions

To Top