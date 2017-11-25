33 trains delayed due to low visibility in national capital

New Delhi: As many as 33 trains were delayed while five others were rescheduled and three others have been cancelled on Saturday due to low visibility and operational reasons in the national capital.

Earlier last week, there were reports of excessive smog in the city which affected railway and flight services.

Around 100 arrivals and a number of departures were delayed as visibility was too low during early hours and later in the evening. The operations of a number of trains were also affected, with the adverse weather leaving several stranded at railway stations. Trains were delayed, rescheduled and even cancelled owing to heavy smog that enveloped the national capital.

In the same week, while at least 64 trains were delayed, several other were also rescheduled and cancelled.