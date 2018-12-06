33% reservation for women: BJD’s parliamentary party meeting on Dec 9

Bhubaneswar: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will hold its parliamentary party meeting on December 9, to chalk out strategies for raising the proposal of 33% reservation for women in Parliament and State legislatures.

The meeting will be held at Naveen Niwas, the residence of Chief Minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik, two days before the commencement of winter session of the Parliament, party sources said.

The ruling party, yesterday, decided to garner the support of seven national and 15 regional parties for getting the proposed Women’s Reservation Bill passed.

The BJD has also formed separate delegations of top party leaders, MLA’s and MP’s to meet the 22 political parties at the national and regional level to discuss the proposal.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Tuesday requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate the move to ensure one-third reservation for women in Parliament and state legislatures.

The winter session of the state assembly has adopted a unanimous resolution to provide for one-third reservation to women in Parliament as well as the state legislatures.

In 2011, the Odisha government enhanced the reservation for women in Panchayats and urban local bodies to 50 per cent.